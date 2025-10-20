Updated 20 October 2025 at 06:27 IST
Cargo Aircraft Skids Off Hong Kong Airport Runway Into the Sea, Leaving Two Confirmed Dead
A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Four crew members on the plane have been rescued and taken to hospital. But police said initial reports suggested two people on an airport ground vehicle were confirmed dead.
