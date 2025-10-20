Republic World
Updated 20 October 2025 at 06:27 IST

Cargo Aircraft Skids Off Hong Kong Airport Runway Into the Sea, Leaving Two Confirmed Dead

A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 20 October 2025 at 06:27 IST

