Cargo Aircraft Skids Off Hong Kong Airport Runway Into the Sea, Leaving Two Confirmed Dead

| Image: File

A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.

The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.