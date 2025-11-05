'A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History': Zohran Mamdani Invokes Nehru's Tryst With Destiny Speech After NYC Mayoral Win

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani celebrated his victory in the New York City mayoral elections on Wednesday by invoking Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic 1947 speech, 'Tryst with Destiny'. Speaking to his supporters after being projected as the winner, Mamdani cited Nehru's words from the sppech made on India's independence, "I'm reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru's words.



A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses," he said.



Zohran Mamdani, of Indian origin, made history on Tuesday night by becoming New York City's youngest mayor. He is also the first Muslim and South-Asian immigrant to hold the position. According to the latest count, Mamdani secured 50.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Democratic opponent Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa. Mamdani ran on promises to confront economic inequality and cost-of-living issues, vowing rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, affordable housing construction, free and faster bus service, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food costs, and tax hikes on the wealthy, CBS News reported. Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn roared in jubilation as they await the mayor-elect's victory speech. The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, "Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda.



Read More- Mamdani's Victory Speech With Bollywood 'Dhoom Machale' Track Goes Viral

Advertisement