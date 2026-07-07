A 'Secret Message' to Macron? Twin Explosions Rock Damascus Near Macron's Hotel as French President Vows to Help Rebuild Syria

Two bombs exploded near a Damascus hotel on Tuesday morning where French President Emmanuel Macron had spent the night. The twin blasts wounded 18 people and cast a stark shadow over the historic trip, the first visit to Syria by a European Union head of state since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Macron’s motorcade had departed the hotel just moments before the explosions occurred. The French leader proceeded with his scheduled itinerary, traveling to the presidential palace to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. According to the Elysee Palace, Macron did not hear the detonations. The attack highlights the persistent security anxieties confronting Sharaa. A former al Qaeda commander, Sharaa has pivoted to forge closer relations with Western nations as he attempts to stabilize and reconstruct a country ravaged by 13 years of civil war.

Macron Vows to Continue Syria Visit Despite Blasts

The improvised explosive devices detonated in a bustling sector of the capital, positioned between the Syrian Tourism Ministry and the national museum, directly across from the Four Seasons Hotel. Security and delegation sources confirmed Macron had stayed at the hotel and met with local civil society groups there earlier that morning.

Despite the nearby violence, the French president signaled that his diplomatic mission would proceed uninterrupted.

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In a post on X following the incident, Macron wrote: "Nothing can undermine the desire of Syrians to live in a fully sovereign and secure Syria," he posted. "This morning I met Syria in all its diversity, and I saw dignity, courage and determination."

Smoke, Flames, and Echoes of Recent Violence

The first explosion occurred shortly after the French presidential convoy left for its meeting. Reuters footage captured flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising from the scene, followed moments later by a second blast just a few meters away.

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This second device exploded adjacent to an ambulance where roughly two dozen bystanders had gathered. First responders worked quickly to contain the fire as smoke billowed near a row of shops.

Syria's Interior Ministry later stated that security personnel had spotted the two crudely manufactured bombs near the Tourism Ministry but they detonated before tech teams could defuse them. One device was hidden inside a roadside vehicle, while the second was placed in a trash bin. Officials emphasized that the bombs were planted outside the primary security cordon protecting Macron’s residence and never compromised his safety.

Internal security forces have launched search operations to find those responsible. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which follows a bombing at a Damascus cafe last week that killed nine people and injured 20 others.

Rebuilding Syria's Economy and a Historic Diplomatic Shift

Macron’s landmark trip underscores a massive geopolitical realignment for Syria under Sharaa, whose rebel forces overthrew Bashar al-Assad in 2024. Western and Middle Eastern powers that long isolated the Assad regime are now engaging with Sharaa’s administration. However, his pledges to establish an inclusive political order face ongoing challenges; ethnic and religious violence between pro-government forces and minority groups claimed hundreds of lives last year.

Economic reconstruction remains a central pillar of the French delegation's agenda. Macron arrived on Monday alongside prominent French business leaders, including the chief executives of energy giant TotalEnergies and shipping firm CMA CGM. During the visit, CMA CGM finalized a partnership agreement covering air cargo freight handling at the Damascus airport. Furthermore, France and Syria announced a joint process to repatriate €51 million ($58.3 million) in frozen assets originally seized from Bashar al-Assad’s late uncle, Rifaat al-Assad.

"We want to continue working on the restructuring of the banking sector," Macron said during a joint press conference with Sharaa, adding that France intends to assist the Syrian central bank. Upon arriving at the airport on Monday, where he was met by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Macron shared his vision for the future of bilateral relations.