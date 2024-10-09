Published 07:40 IST, October 9th 2024
'Addictive Design': US States Sue TikTok Over Alleged Harm to Children's Mental Health
More than a dozen states filed lawsuits against TikTok, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids
More than a dozen states filed lawsuits against TikTok, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids | Image: Pixabay
