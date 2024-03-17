×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

At least 21 Dead, 38 Injured As Bus Collides With Oil Tanker in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

At least 21 people died and several others got severely injured after a bus collided with an oil tanker on the Herat-Kandahar Highway in Afghanistan's Helmand.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
accident
21 killed in massive road accident in Afghanistan | Image:social media
  2 min read
21 Dead in Afghanistan: At least 21 people died and several others got severely injured after a bus collided with an oil tanker on the Herat-Kandahar Highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday. The injured persons have been admitted to various hospitals, where the condition of as many as 12 victims are said to be critical. According to the reports, apart from 21 dead, as many as 38 people got injured during the incident, which took place on Sunday morning.

After the incident, the Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province shared the information stating that the fatal road accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning in the Helmand province near Grishk district's Yakhchal.

11 injured people are said to be critical

The Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province took to X, to share the information, saying, “On Sunday morning, 21 people were killed and 38 people were injured due to a collision between a tanker, a motorcycle and a passenger bus."

As per the reports, after the preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the accident occurred after the bus driver lost his control on the speeding bus leading the bus to crash head on into the oil tanker after hitting a motorcycle on the highway coming from the opposite direction from Kandahar.

In the tragic incident, 16 passengers travelling on the bus, 2 on the motorbike, and 3 in the oil tanker died on the spot.

On the information, the concerned authorities reached the spot and the 38 injured people were immediately transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkar Gah City, where the condition of 11 injured people is reportedly critical.

An official of Helmand Province stated that an investigation into the accident has been initiated.
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

