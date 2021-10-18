20-yr-old Kenyan Child Serial Killer Wanjala Beaten To Death By Violent Mob, Says Police

In a shocking incident that took place in western Kenya, a violent mob has killed a 20-year-old boy who was on a run from police custody. Masten Wanjala who is being referred to as a "bloodthirsty vampire" was found by locals in a house in Bungoma town where he was lynched to death for killing innocent children. Kenya's law enforcement officers had launched a massive search operation for Wanjala, who admitted to killing more than 10 people in the last five-year period. In police custody, Majala had confessed to his brutal ways of killing innocent people, which included drinking blood from their veins.

The 20-year-old serial killer reportedly returned to his parent's place, who had already disowned him, but neighbors suspected his presence and later allegedly dragged him outside the home, reported BBC News, citing Kenya's Standard newspaper. The police officer told the newspaper that Wanjala was trying to hide from suspicious locals by moving to nearby hiding. Later, the angry mob brutally attacked the fugitive and his body was identified by his family members.

Justice have been achieved 👏👏#MastenWanjala pic.twitter.com/sfN79EM2f1 — Rodgers (@rodgers90842315) October 15, 2021

Masten Wanjala's first victim was a 16-year-old boy who was similar in age at the time of the murder. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kenya, Wanjala used to pose as a football coach to lure his victims to secluded places, after which he attacked them and, in some cases, asked for ransom from their families. The security officials expressed concern over how he traveled all the way from Nairobi to his rural home, and how he got traced by the locals who went on to kill him before the police officials could be informed. The security officers who were on duty at the time of the escape have been charged with aiding in the escape. Some police officials reported that Wanjala escaped in the morning and there was no sign of the prison break.

On July 14, 2021, DCI Special Service agents and Homicide detectives arrested Masten Wanjala, a serial killer who was behind the cold blooded murders of at least ten innocent children. https://t.co/jR7wVCERay — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 15, 2021

Taking to microblogging platform Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations further regretted over the whole incident, as Wanjala did not face justice. Meanwhile, some people are calling for the resignation of the Chief Officer of the Kenya police department over the shocking escape and killing. Many are raising questions about police departments as to why wasn't Wanjala ever taken before a court to face murder charges? The incident has triggered a lot of questions about Kenya's judicial procedure and security system.

