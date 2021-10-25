African Union Suspends Sudan's Membership In Bloc After Military's Coup

African Union (AU) on Monday, October 25 suspended the membership of the Republic of Sudan following the military coup within the northern African country as it resonated sentiments for the establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority, the bloc announced in an official release. Reaffirming its solidarity with the Sudanese population, and the importance of the constitutional framework within the country rife with political turmoil, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) stated that it decided “should the Transition Military Council fail to hand-over power to a civilian-led Transitional Authority, the Council would impose punitive measures on individuals and entities obstructing the establishment of the civilian-led Transitional Authority,” the bloc said in a statement after Sudan’s suspension.

Only last month did the African Union (AU) had lifted the suspension of Sudan‘s membership in the bloc after nearly a three-month-long blockade pending the installation of a civilian-led government after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir. The African Union instated the country’s membership after the then appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok formed his first cabinet in a three-year transitional power-sharing agreement involving the Sudanese military, rebel groups, and the civilian political parties.

On Sunday, the African Union once again suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in “all AU activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from its current crisis.”

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan promises to hold elections in 2023

Citing the lack of progress towards the establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority since its initial meeting following the coup d’etat in April 2019, the PSC backed its decision. It condemned the recent instances of violence that led to the loss of lives and injuries among civilians. Furthermore, the bloc requested the Chairperson of the AU Commission, IGAD, and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) to review the recent events that led to the military coup. As the Sudanese military took over the political power in Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the transitional Sovereign Council, announced that the armed forces will halt all infighting, and he also promised to hold elections in 2023.