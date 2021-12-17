COVID-19: WHO Raises Concern Over Vaccine Inequality In Africa Amid Omicron Spread

Amid rising concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised grave concerns over vaccine inequality, especially in African nations. While addressing the International Conference on public health in Africa, the WHO chief Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted how the vaccine injustice devastated South Africa and other African nations, adding that only 8% of the African population got both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He said on December 16, around 44% of the world population got both the vaccine doses.

"12 months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered, more than 8.5 billion doses have now been administered globally - the largest vaccination campaign in history. While 44% of the world's population is fully vaccinated, in Africa rate is still lingers at around 8%," the WHO chief said during the conference.

According to Dr Ghebreyesus, around 5 million people have been killed due to the highly-infectious virus. "And they're just the reported deaths. Although the number of reported deaths in Africa is lower than in most other regions, we know that they are underreported," he said. "We're pleased that COVAX and AVAT are now picking up speed as supply increases. In the past 10 weeks, COVAX has shipped more vaccines than in the first 9 months of the year combined," he said, adding that "We are still a long way from reaching our targets to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of all countries by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by the middle of next year." The top official further said that the health agency along with partners established an mRNA technology transfer hub. "The hub will provide a better vaccine reach to the African nations," noted Dr Tedros.

Guterres urges to stop vaccine injustice

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also highlighted the issue of vaccine inequality. According to him, the developed nations are not "really concerned" about the African countries. He urged the international communities to put an end to 'injustice.' It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been appealing to the developed nations to be more philanthropic in donating vaccines to the African nations. Despite repetitive appeals from the WHO and several other international communities, Western countries seem reluctant to donate vaccines to the African continent. Instead, countries like the US, UK, Russia are desperately inoculating booster jabs to all the adults.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/PTI/Shutterstock)