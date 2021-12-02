UN Urges Int'l Communities To Put End To 'injustice' Regarding Vaccine Delivery To Africa

Amid rising concerns over the new COVID variant, the top UN official warned the international community about the way they are dealing with the African nations in terms of pandemics and climate change, ANI reported citing news agency Sputnik. According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the whole world, especially the developed nations, were not "really concerned" about the African nations. He urged the international communities to put an end to 'injustice.'

"I'm sounding the alarm about how the international community is dealing with Africa today, in this period marked by pandemic and the climate crisis," Sputnik quoted Guterres as saying during a press conference.

Since the beginning scientists are appealing to the developed nations to be more philanthropic while donating vaccines to the African nations. Despite repetitive appeals from the World Health Organisation and several other international communities, Western countries seem reluctant to donate vaccines to the African continent. Now, with the emergence of the highly infectious variant, 'Omicron' from South Africa, questions arise over the vaccination status of the continent.

"We must put an end to this injustice, immorality. We must absolutely ensure that conditions are equitable in terms of economic growth and political relations within the international arena. There must be a relationship of equality between us and Africa," added the top UN official. Further, he appealed to the countries to donate a maximum vaccine to the African nations.

Only 10% of African population received first dose of vaccine

Notably, a report published in New York Times, said only 10% of the African population is able to inoculate the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Citing the government officials, the American daily newspaper said it has over five months’ worth of doses in its stores. But they are not being administered fast enough. "Immunizations in South Africa are driving at about half the target rate, according to officials. At the current pace, Africa still faces a 275 million shortfall of COVID vaccines against the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of its people," according to a report by WHO.

Know more about Omicron variant

Though the researchers said that the first case of the new Omicron variant was found in South Africa, they are still examining the source of the virus that leads to the recent spike in the country. In addition, they revealed that the first case of a new COVID variant was detected in South Africa and has also been detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana. It is worth mentioning that the country has reported nearly 200 cases of coronavirus in the past two weeks ago.

However, with the newly detected variant, the cases in South African nations went to 2,465. Notably, the difference of nearly 2,400 cases was reported within three days. As of December 1, World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has informed that at least 23 countries have reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID and he further warned that the number is expected to rise.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)