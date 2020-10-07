ECOWAS lifts embargo against Mali after latter appoints transitional leader

The prime union of Western African countries, on October 6, revealed that it was lifting an embargo imposed on Mali. In a statement, the 15 member Economic Community of Western African States cited “notable advances towards constitutional normalization” for the decision. The sanction was imposed earlier in August after a faction of Malian armed forces started coup which eventually led to dissolution of governemnt.

For lifting the embargo, the regional bloc had asked Mali to appoint a civilian transitional president and a prime minister who would replace the first in case of a vacancy. Mali agreed to these conditions by removing from its transitional charter the possibility for Assimi Goita, the head of the junta and current vice president of the transition, to be the head of state.

Elections to be held in 18 months

The African nation-state of Mali saw its transitional president and vice president take the oath of office on September 24. The swearing-in ceremony came more than a month after Col Assimi Goita and a few other military personnel detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to assumed power in the country.

As per reports, Mali’s former Defense Minister and retired Col Maj Bah N’Daw has been sworn in as the country’s transitional president while the head of the military junta Col Assimi Goita assumed the vice president's office. Elections are scheduled to take place in Mali in the upcoming 18 months, until then the two military leaders along with the yet to be elected prime minister will lead the nation.

