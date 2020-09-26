Mali Gets Transitional President And Vice President, Fresh Elections In 18 Months

After a bloodless coup last month, the West African nation-state of Mali saw its transitional president and vice president take the oath of office on Friday, September 24. The swearing in ceremony comes more than a month after Col Assimi Goita and a few other military personnel detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to assumed power in the country.

Elections to be held in 18 months

As per reports, Mali’s former Defense Minister and retired Col Maj Bah N’Daw has been sworn in as the country’s transitional president while the head of the military junta Col Assimi Goita assumed the vice president's office. Elections are scheduled to take place in Mali in the upcoming 18 months, until then the two military leaders along with the yet to be elected prime minister will lead the nation.

Meanwhile, the West African regional bloc of ECOWAS placed sanctions on Mali soon after the coup and has been eager to see the return of a civilian government. Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was in attendance at the swearing in ceremony as a representative of ECOWAS. The ceremony was held at Bamako and upon his arrival, Jonathan said, “We are happy with what is happening in the Mali. The young soldiers who took power are working in the direction of the recommendations of the heads of state of ECOWAS”.

In addition to sanctions, the West African regional bloc has closed the border to Mali and restricted financial flows until the military junta presents them with a transitional plan that ECOWAS can approve.

The Mail coup took place on August 18 and was widely condemned by the international community. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a brief statement earlier, said that he hopes for a "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in Mail. France, Mali’s former colonizer also condemned the actions of those behind the coup.

(With AP inputs; Image - AP)

