Ethiopia-Sudan Border Dispute Escalates, Fear Of Military Conflict Troubles Leadership

A military confrontation between Sudan and Ethiopia along their border is reported to be approaching with growing tensions between the two nations. According to Anadolu Agency News, a Sudanese military source, who preferred being anonymous, said that the Ethiopian forces have carried out various operations in the area, resulting in the dead of innocent people, which in turn has provoked Sudan. He also said that the Sudanese military is prepared and ready to protect its lands.

This comes after Ethiopia accused the Sudanese army of continuing to "encroach" on its borders. With this, Ethiopia indicated that the conflict between Addis Ababa and Khartoum has not been resolved. Recently, the Ethiopian Boundary Commission issued a statement saying that the Ethiopian-Sudanese border has been the subject of disputes between the two countries for more than a century.

The border demarcation agreement was signed for the first time in the year 1902. However, the two sides did not specify it. Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh said the country did not want war with Ethiopia but added that the forces will respond to any kind of aggressive act.

Heightened clashes

Meanwhile, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok met his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmad. The meeting took place in the African nation of Djibouti on the sidelines of a regional summit scheduled for later. The meeting took place just days after a cross-border assault by Ethiopian forces and militias on Sudanese troops killed at least four Sudanese troops and wounded a dozen others in the Abu Tyour area in eastern Sudan's al-Qadarif province.

As per a state-run news agency Suna, Sudan deployed troops in the contested border area of al-Fashqa to reclaim the land controlled by Ethiopian farmers and militias.

In another significant development, the United States officially excluded Sudan from the country's list of terror sponsors. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Sudan's designation as "State Sponsor of Terrorism" has been revoked, marking a new beginning of the bilateral relationship between Washington and Khartoum. Sudan was added to the list in 1993 and has been removed after a 45-day Congressional review following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the country would be removed from the list.

(Image Credits: AP)