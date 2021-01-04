Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia Agree To Hold Trilateral Talks To Resolve Nile River Dispute

Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia on January 3 agreed to hold joint discussions to resolve the controversial Addis Ababa multi-billion dollar dam dispute on the river Nile, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Seleshi Bekele, said in an online statement. The development comes after the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan held a virtual meeting on the long-standing water dispute convened by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the AU Executive Council.

According to a press release issued by Ethiopia’s water ministry, the three countries exchanged views on the continuation of the trilateral negotiations that focused on a draft document related to joint cooperation presented by the experts and assigned by the Chairperson of the African Union. “Ethiopia expressed willingness to participate in the trilateral negotiations with Sudan and Egypt,” the ministry said in the release. Meanwhile, Sudan also conveyed the importance of the talks on the water conflict and proceed with the negotiations with a ‘defined role’ of the AU experts.

[Disputed Nile river dam. Credit: twitter/@mlnangalama]

The main issue of contention between the three nations was the guidelines and rules for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the future water development projects on the Abbay Basin. The three-way talks had previously failed over the 145-meter (475-foot) tall hydropower project started by Ethiopia in 2011. “GERD is a non-consumptive hydroelectric generating dam which is being negotiated,’ Ehtiopia’s water ministry informed in the release.

A comprehensive water treaty is being agreed on, the country said, adding that the prevalence of an unjust status-quo or a GERD deal that will in any way restrict its right to use the Nile waters will not be accepted by Ethiopia. “Ethiopia is committed to concluding the negotiation with good faith to reach an agreement,” the ministry further stated.

“The meeting concluded that this week will be devoted to bilateral talks between the three countries, the experts, and the observers,” Sudan’s water ministry said in an online statement, adding that the resumption of tripartite negotiations on January 10 will pave way for cooperation between three nations.

[Negotiations held with respect to Nile water dispute between 3 countries. Credit: Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Ethiopia/ Facebook]

[Credit: Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Ethiopia/ Facebook]

Water dispute around the Dam

The $4 bn dam constructed by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile is Africa's largest hydro-electric project, however, Ethiopia’s filling of the reservoir severely impacted Sudan and Egypt for over several years, causing tensions among the three countries. Even as Sudan lies on farther end downstream than Cairo, the dam is expected to cause acute water shortages for both Egypt and Sudan. The US and other intermediary nations held negotiations with the three countries earlier. The US, however, leans with Egypt and Sudan in the dispute. Meanwhile, Ethiopia calls the GERD construction “essential” for its economic development.

[Map of the Nile Basin with major infrastructure and the three countries' strategic location around the dam construction. Credit: Nature Journal]

