Indian Embassy In Madagascar Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd Birth Anniversary

On Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary in Antananarivo. Various members of the Indian diaspora in the East African country attended the ceremony, reported ANI. While speaking at the ceremony, Abhay Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Antananarivo, emphasised that the many events being held by the Embassy as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to honour India's 75th anniversary of independence. "It gives me immense pleasure to know that an inter-community sports competition has been organized today. Promoting social harmony and inter-community brotherhood is an apt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Gujarat is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi Bhartiya, and Madagascar has a large Indian diaspora with roots in Gujarat. 'Be the change you wish to see in the world,' Mahatma Gandhi urged, and the Indian embassy in Madagascar went totally solar a year ago on Gandhi Jayanti," reads the Embassy statement. After the event, flower tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi's statue. On this occasion, members of the Indian community also sang bhajans like "Vaishnav Jan to" and "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram." According to the statement, the Embassy of India building would be illuminated with a projection of Gandhiji's image to commemorate the anniversary. It should be mentioned here that the embassy of India in Madagascar is also honouring the age-old Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) on the occasion of India's 75th Independence and the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

#GandhiJayanti was celebrated with great fervour by the Indian community in #Madagascar today. Highlighted the fact that majority of Indian community in Madagascar hails from #Gujarat, the birthplace of #MahatmaGandhi.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/V0FDeHu4lb — Ambassador Abhay Kumar (@AmbassadorAbhay) October 2, 2021

Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

On Tuesday, September 28, the Embassy building was illuminated by a spectacular projection of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and a painting competition on its theme was also organised. Ambassador Abhay Kumar wrote an article underlining the importance and relevance of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and how this ancient Indian philosophy from the Maha Upanishad guides India's worldview. Kumar also emphasised the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in his welcome remarks at the 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day celebrations last month. He had stated, "It is one of the core philosophies of Indian civilization since ancient times and ITEC is a living example of the practice of this philosophy," according to ANI.

The Embassy building lit up to celebrate the spirit of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the whole earth is a family)!



The winning entries of the painting competition on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam also projected on the building.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/3zuXHqV4lb — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) September 29, 2021

Image: Twitter/ @ Ambassador Abhay Kumar