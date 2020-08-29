Mauritius Oil Spill: Indian Naval Ship INS Nireekshak Assists In Clean-up Operation

Indian Navy ship INS Nireekshak, which was rushed to Mauritius, is assisting in oil spill containment and salvage operations, High Commission of India in Port Louis said in a tweet.

Earlier on August 24, the High Commission had tweeted stating that INS Nireekshak had docked Port Louis and resources including divers on board will be utilised for seaward search and rescue or medical support and specialised salvage operations relating to MV Wakashio.

India stands with Mauritius

Moreover, India has also sent an IAF plane with a 10-member Technical Response Team to help Mauritius in its ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations. News agency ANI quoted the National Crisis Committee of Mauritius saying in a statement, "At around 4.30 pm, a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed".

India has also sent 30 tonnes of specialised equipment in an effort to help authorities and volunteers in Mauritius with the salvage, clean-up and containment of the oil spill. As per reports the equipment and the team have already landed on the island nation via an Indian Air Force aircraft.

An official release added that the India Coast Guard team sent to Mauritius is qualified in handling pollution response operations at sea, and thus will be of great assistance in the subsequent clean-up operations.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a ‘state of environmental emergency’ as the grounded Japanese vessel started to leak fuel into the waters earlier this month. According to international media reports, Jugnauth called the satellite images of oil spill ‘very sensitive’.

Mauritius even appealed France for help and said that the spill ‘represents danger’ for the country that heavily relies on tourism and has been hit hard by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The ship was is reported to have been carrying nearly 3,800 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel, and 90 tonnes of lube oil.

On Wednesday, at least 14 dolphins have died so far off the Mauritius coast where a Japanese oil tanker crashed last month. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause behind the death of marine mammals. Media reports suggest that more dolphins were also spotted near the shore and appeared distressed.

