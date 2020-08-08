Mauritius Declares Environmental Emergency After Oil Spills From Grounded Bulk Carrier

As a grounded Japanese build carrier started to leak bunker fuel into Mauritius’ south-eastern coast, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a ‘state of environmental emergency’. According to international media reports, Jugnauth on August 7 called the satellite images of oil spill ‘very sensitive’. Mauritius even appealed France for help and said that the spill ‘represents danger’ for the country that heavily relies on tourism and has been hit hard by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

While appealing for help from France and President Emmanuel Macron, Jugnauth reported said that Mauritius doesn’t have the skills and expertise to reflect stranded ships. He further added that bad weather has also made it impossible to act.

According to international media reports, the MV Wakashio carrier ran aground on July 26 during a voyage from China to Brazil via Singapore. The Mauritian authorities warned of an oil spill following a ‘breach’ in the Panama-flagged ship carrying oil and diesel.

The Ministry of Environment, in a statement, said that the vessel had reported a ‘leakage of oil’ and its crew had been evacuated. The environment minister of Mauritius, Kavy Ramano even said that the island nation is in a situation of environmental crisis.

Oil spill described as a ‘disaster’

As per reports, the shipping vessel is owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping. A spokesperson for the shipping company reportedly blamed the ‘oil spill’ incident on bad weather and said that with constant pounding, the starboard side bunker tanker has been ‘breached’. They also informed that preventive measures are in place and an oil boom has been deployed around the vessel.

The ship was is reported to have been carrying nearly 3,800 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel, and 90 tonnes of lube oil. The vessel had 20 crew members, including ten non-essential crew members. A police investigation has also been initiated.

Mauritius is famous for its crystals clear beaches. It also has a wide range of fish and is a major exporter of tuna as well. Several experts are reported to have called the spill a ‘disaster’ and have expressed concerns over pollution in the region.

