Mauritius: Oil Spills From Grounded Bulk Carrier, Officials Launch Investigation

Mauritius is facing an environmental disaster as a grounded Japanese bulk carrier started to leak bunker fuel into the island nation’s south-eastern coast.

According to international media reports, the MV Wakashio carrier ran aground on July 26 during a voyage from China to Brazil via Singapore. The Mauritian authorities warned of an oil spill following a ‘breach’ in the Panama-flagged ship carrying oil and diesel.

The Ministry of Environment, in a statement, said that the vessel had reported a ‘leakage of oil’ and its crew had been evacuated. The local authorities are also reported to have ordered the public, including boat operators and fishermen, not to venture to the beach and in the lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg.

As per reports, the Mauritian authorities further informed that all highly sensitive areas including the Ramsar site of Pointe d’Esny and the Blue Bay Marine Park have been protected with booms.

Oil boom deployed around vessel

As per reports, the shipping vessel is owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping. A spokesperson for the shipping company reportedly blamed the ‘oil spill’ incident on bad weather and said that with constant pounding, the starboard side bunker tanker has been ‘breached’. He also informed that preventive measures are in place and an oil boom has been deployed around the vessel.

The ship was is reported to have been carrying nearly 3,800 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel, and 90 tonnes of lube oil. The vessel had 20 crew members, including ten non-essential crew members. A police investigation has also been initiated.

Mauritius is famous for its crystals clear beaches. It also has a wide range of fish and is a major exporter of tuna as well. Several experts are reported to have called the spill a ‘disaster’ and have expressed concerns over pollution in the region.

