Libya: 134 Illegal Migrants Rescued And Provided Urgent Assistance

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday, September 20, said that 134 illegal migrants were rescued off the western coast of Libya, reported Xinhua. Taking to Twitter, UNHCR Libya stated that after being rescued or intercepted, the 134 persons were disembarked at Azzawiya Oil Refinery. The United Nations Refugee Agency further reiterated that Libya was not a safe port to return refugees and migrants.

UNHCR rescues illegal migrants

The UNHCR Libya mentioned on their official social media handle that the refugee agency and the International Rescue Committee were present during the disembarkation to assist survivors. The UNHCR Libya in a tweet said, "Last night, 134 persons were disembarked at Azzawiya Oil Refinery after being rescued/intercepted at sea". It said, "UNHCR & IRC were present at the disembarkation to provide urgent assistance to survivors. We reiterate that Libya is not a safe port to return refugees & migrants to."

Earlier on September 16, the UN Refugee Agency said that they had rescued 345 illegal migrants. They disembarked 32 persons at Azzawiya Refinery point while 313 others were returned to Tripoli after being rescued at sea. The UNHCR Libya mentioned that the refugee agency and the International Rescue Committee were present during both the disembarkations. The UN Refugee Agency in a tweet said, "32 persons were disembarked today at Azzawiya Refinery point (western Libya) and 313 others were returned to Tripoli last night after being rescued/intercepted at sea". It said, "during both disembarkations, UNHCR and IRC were present to provide urgent medical help and humanitarian assistance to all survivors".

More than 22000 illegal migrants rescued

More than 22000 illegal migrants have been rescued so far this year, while hundreds more have died or gone missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, news agency ANI cited the International Organisation for migrants. Rescued migrants end up being in crowded centres across Libya. Since the assassination of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the North African country has been plagued by insecurity and chaos, making it a popular region for illegal migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European coastlines.

