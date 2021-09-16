Libya: 345 Migrants Rescued By UNHCR And Returned To Tripoli Since 2020

Nearly 400 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

"32 persons were disembarked today at Azzawiya Refinery point (western Libya) and 313 others were returned to Tripoli last night after being rescued/intercepted at sea," the UN refugee agency tweeted.

It said, "during both disembarkations, UNHCR and IRC were present to provide urgent medical help and humanitarian assistance to all survivors."

345 illegal immigrants were rescued during August by UNHCR

Since 2020, Libyan residents have continued to depart the war-torn country. In February 2020, the UNHCR rescued another group of 400 illegal immigrants off the coast of Libya. In two coast guard vessels, the refugees were transported to Tripoli, Libya's capital, according to UNHCR. They were given life-saving aid.

23,601 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya in 2021

According to the International Organization for Migration, 23,601 illegal migrants have been rescued so far this year, while hundreds more have died or gone missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route. According to reports, the number of migrants departing African countries has increased dramatically in recent months. In addition, 323 migrants died tragically and 417 went missing in 2020 while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.

Conflict in Libya

Since the assassination of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the North African country has been plagued by insecurity and chaos, making it a popular region for illegal migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European coastlines. Despite the country's violent uprisings, Libyan civilians continue to fight for peace and stability. Amnesty International's study termed the April 2021 incident one of the "deadliest" because it took the lives of 130 individuals. The United States Institute of Peace stated, "External causes have compounded Libya's issues by funnelling money and weaponry to proxies who have put personal interests above those of the Libyan people."

Image: AP