Libya's UN-backed PM Fayez Serraj Wants To Hand Over Power In Oct

Head of Libya’s UN-supported government, Fayez Serraj, has announced that he plans to relinquish power to a new administration in October. Fayez Serraj has stated that in accordance with UN-brokered talks between the country’s rival factions, Libya will be entering a ‘new preparatory phase’ wherein both factions will seek to unify the country once again and prepare for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Serraj to clear way for new administration

During his televised speech, Serraj announced that he will be stepping down so as to make way for a new administration. Libya has been gripped in chaos and a violent civil war since 2011. An UN-backed uprising led to the defeat of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi who was later killed.

Since the revolution in 2011 subsequent conflicts has essentially bifurcated the country into eastern and western administrations that are each backed by foreign governments and armed groups. The Libyan National Army commander commander-in-chief Khalifa Hifter controls the east and south backed by the United Arab Emirates, while an UN-supported government based in Tripoli controls the west of the country.

As per reports, Libya will hold elections in 18 months in the city of Sirte. Sirte is currently controlled by Hifter and is the gateway to Libya’s major oil fields and export terminals. Talks between the two factions are expected to resume in Geneva.

The African nation has faced a recent wave of protests both in the west and the east over worsening living conditions in the country. Hundreds of youth took to the streets to protest against the crippling electricity shortages in Benghazi and other eastern while similar protests also occurred in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other western cities.

UNSC Adopts resolution

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, September 15 adopted a resolution calling for the urgent appointment of a new Special Envoy for Libya. The resolution also contained provisions for the appointment of a coordinator that would supervise the day-to-day activities of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

(With AP Inputs)

