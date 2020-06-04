Libyan Leaders Hold Ceasefire Talks Amid Fear Of Escalations Post Tripoli Strike: Reports

Amid the fear of more fighting following airstrikes in south of Tripoli, leaders of Libya’s warring factions have begun travelling for talks that will be held outside the country, as per reports. Earlier on June 1, the United Nations had said that both sides were willing to resume ceasefire talks.

Hope for peace in the future

According to reports, the United Nations have cautioned that large shipments of arms and ammunition, as well as fighters, that are entering Libya, despite the embargo on the country, may become a catalyst to renewed fighting and dash hopes of a ceasefire. Libya has been torn between the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar in the east and the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on the west.

As per reports, the LNA is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt. However, recent Turkish support has allowed the GNA to gain an advantage and force the LNA out of most of the capital. All the above-mentioned countries that have a stake in the Libyan conflict have welcomed the decision to carry out UN-sponsored ceasefire talks.

According to reports, the GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj is believed to be in Ankara as of June 3 and his deputy Ahmed Maiteeg and GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala are said to be in Russia. The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that the GNA should use its current advantage to reduce the conflict and search for a political solution.

Last month, the US military accused Russia of deploying 14 aircraft to Libya to help Hifter’s forces, saying the move was part of Moscow's longer-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. Russia, on the other hand, has denied links to the aircraft. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

