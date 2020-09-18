Madagascar FM Unveils Ambassadors' Portrait Gallery At Indian Embassy In Antananarivo

Madagascar's Foreign Affairs Minister Djacoba Tehindrazanarivelo inaugurated the Ambassadors' Portrait Gallery at the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo along with Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Thursday, September 17. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, both the Indian Ambassador and Foreign Minister addressed the gathered dignitaries.

Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Madagascar H.E @Tehindrazanari1 inaugurated the Ambassadors' Portrait Gallery today at the Embassy of India Antananarivo. Indian Embassy opened in #Madagascar in 1960 and so far 21 Indian Ambassadors have served in #Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/ke1Jt2hLCL — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) September 17, 2020

Read: Madagascar's Native Lemurs Are Facing The Threat Of Extinction: Report

India-Madagascar Ties

As per the official press note, while addressing the dignitaries, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted that India was one of the first countries in the world to establish an Embassy in Madagascar. First, a Consulate General was opened in 1954 which was later upgraded to an Embassy by 1960.

Ambassador Kumar mentioned that during the six decades of India's diplomatic relations with Madagascar, 21 Indian Ambassadors have tirelessly worked to strengthen the bilateral ties and added that the Portrait Gallery was a humble tribute to them.

Read: China Has Had 'no Notice' Of US Ambassador Leaving

Ambassador Kumar noted that India-Madagascar relationship is at an all-time high following the Indian President visit in 2018, and Madagascar Defence Minister's visit to India in February 2020. He also mentioned a Twitter exchange between Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister India and the Foreign Minister of Madagascar last month on 15th August, on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

During his address, the Madagascar Foreign Minister said the friendly and successful ties between the two countries were a result of ‘tireless work’ of countless men and women on both sides. He went on to congratulate the Indian Embassy for its initiative and thanked them for allowing him to be a part of it. This was Madagascar Foreign Minister's first visit to the India Embassy in Antananarivo.

Read: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Alexei Navalny Poisoning

Read: Russian Embassy In US Proposes Face To Face Discussions On Arms Control