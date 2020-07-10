Madagascar's Native Lemurs Are Facing The Threat Of Extinction: Report

Madagascar lemurs are facing extinction, an international conservation body informed on Thursday, July 9. The small saucer-eyed primates native to the African country constitute one of the many species on the growing list of animals and plants under threat.

According to the report, of the 107 surviving lemur species in Madagascar, about 103 are threatened, including 33 critically endangered species. Researchers called for an update to the 'Red List of Threatened Species', emphasising the fundamental need of 'reimagining' humanity's interaction with the wildlife.

The United Nations' biodiversity panel IPBES last year warned that up to one million species faced the risk of extinction as a result of human activities.

Lemurs are regarded as Madagascar's 'treasure' and are one of the precious species unique to the island nation. However, the animal is struggling to survive against the challenges of deforestation, poaching, and the illegal pet trade.

Koalas Heading Towards Extinction

Madagascar lemurs are not the only exotic animals threatened with the fate of extinction. An Australian government reported recently stated that Koalas will become extinct by 2050 in New South Wales if authorities did not intervene in protecting their habitat.

Citing that the government’s estimate of 36,000 koalas in the state is outdated and unreliable, the committee urged the government to address threats related to the survival of Koalas.

As per the report, habitat loss remains to be the biggest threat to species survival in the Australian state adding that a surge in logging, mining, and other activities has resulted in the loss of habitat.

