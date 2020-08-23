Mali's Coup Leaders' Meeting With West African Mediators Ended After Just 20 Minutes

Following the arrest of Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup, a key meeting between coup leaders and mediators from West Africa’s regional bloc seeking a return of civilian rule ended within 20 minutes. The meeting on August 22 was set to last 90 minutes, according to a provisional schedule by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). However, it reportedly ended after just 20 minutes. It is not clear whether the schedule had been changed or talks were cut short.

The delegation from the 15-nation ECOWAS arrived in the capital, Bamako, for talks at reversing the overthrow of Keita. As per reports, the bloc has taken a hard line on the coup as it shut down borders and halted financial flow. The diplomats reportedly said that ECOWAS’ move was as much about warning opponents at home as stabilising Mali.

Ahead of the 20-minute meeting, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan even sounded optimistic. He reportedly said that he believes that at the end of the day the officials will come up with something that is best for the people and is good for ECOWAS and the international community. Following the meetings with the mutineers, Jonathan reportedly met Keita and said that he was doing relatively well.

According to international media reports, the most-anticipated meeting was held in the defence ministry, where ECOWAS mediators sat at a long table opposite military government leader Assimi Goita. Al Jazeera reported that ECOWAS is looking to resolve the impasse as soon as possible to prevent outside forces from plunging the country into a total crisis that could be exploited by armed fighters. ECOWAS and coup leaders, who call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), have yet to comment on the discussions.

Reinstating Keita is ‘out of the question’

Meanwhile, the president of Ivory Coast and Guinea are reportedly among those pushing for a tough ECOWAS response. While referring to the outcome of the delegation’s visit, a regional diplomat reportedly said that reinstating Keita is ‘out of the question’. He said that the only thing the delegation can achieve is the transition. Under the rules of ECOWAS, the delegation should ‘midwife the transition’, added the diplomat.

The coup in Mali occurred on August 18 during which President Keita and Prime Minister Cisse were arrested along with several other officials. The military leaders forced Keita to resign on state television, an act that has been condemned by several world leaders who have called for the release of the president and the return of power to the civilian administration.

While International leaders condemned the actions, thousands of people in the Malian capital of Bamako celebrated the move. People gathered in Bamako’s Independence Square and declared victory over the arrested president.

(Image: AP)

