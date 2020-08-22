Mali Mutiny: Thousand Celebrate On Bamako Streets Following President Keita's Arrest

Following the arrest of Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup, thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Malian capital of Bamako to celebrate the junta's move. As per BBC reports, thousands of people gathered in Bamako’s Independence Square, many present reportedly declared victory over the arrested president.

Celebrations in Bamako

According to reports, the coup in Mali occurred on August 18 during which the President Keita and Prime Minister Cisse were arrested along with several other officials.

The military leaders forced Keita to resign on state television and the act has been condemned by several world leaders who have called for the release of the president and the return of power to the civilian administration.

France, Mali’s former coloniser, and the United Nations have also condemned the actions of the military and have urged for Keita to be reinstated. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a brief statement earlier, said that he hopes for a "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in Mail. The Economic Community of West African States has already revoked Mali’s membership from the bloc and has threatened sanctions.

In face of such condemnation from world leaders, Mali’s ruling Junta has said that they do not intend to stay in power forever and are currently in negotiations with opposition party leaders and discussing the appointment of a transitional president. The military Junta is currently led by Col. Assimi Goita. He was one of the five military officers that announced the military coup on the state broadcaster ORTM.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita first came to power in 2013 in a landslide election wherein he got more than 77 percent of the votes; five years later Keita won re-election but his political fortunes have soured since his then due to allegations of corruption and the mismanagement of the economy as well as disputed legislative elections. The coup was also fueled by the rising anger of military personnel who were frustrated about pay and the constant conflicts with rebel groups.

