Mali Junta Willing To Meet West Africa Bloc's Demands About Transitional Government

On September 17, Mali’s Junta announced that it was working to meet the demands of West Africa’s regional bloc about the transitional government. As per reports, As per reports, the move comes after Junta's meeting with 6 West African presidents in Ghana, whose president is the new chairman of the 15 nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS. The West Africa regional bloc has opposed Junta's plan for the transitional government that ensures continued support for military coup leaders instead of Mali's civilian opposition leaders.

Read: West African Leaders Urge Civilian Rule In Mali Within Days

Junta could face new sanctions

According to reports, Junta spokesman Col. Major Ismail Wague said that ECOWAS had given them one week's time to meet the requirements or face new sanctions. Wague said, “We are working in this direction to give a quick response”.

Earlier on September 13, Mali opposition coalition, known as M5-RFP, publicly opposed the Junta proposal on the transition period. As per reports, the Junta plan allowed a military leader to oversee an 18-month transitional period, deepening the divisions between Mali’s military coup leaders and the country’s political opposition who had initially come together to oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Read: West African Leaders Discuss Mali In Ghana

While Junta leader Col. Assimi Goita said that the transitional leader could come from the military, ECOWAS is not in favour of this move. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo pressed for "a civilian leadership of the transition”. He added, “From the minute that leadership is put in place, the regional sanctions on Mali will be lifted”.

On August 18, an orchestrated coup in Mali saw President Keita and Prime Minister Cisse's arrests along with several other officials. The military leaders forced Keita to resign on state television and the act was condemned by several world leaders who called for the release of the aged leader and the return of power to the civilian administration.

France, Mali’s former coloniser, and the United Nations also condemned the actions of the military and had urged for Keita to be reinstated. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, said that he hopes for a "for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law" in Mail. The Economic Community of West African States has already revoked Mali’s membership from the bloc and has been threatening sanctions.

Read: Mali's Former President Moussa Traore Dies At 83

Also Read: Mali's Coup Leaders' Meeting With West African Mediators Ended After Just 20 Minutes

(Image Credits: AP)