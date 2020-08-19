Mali Mutiny: UN Chief Demands 'immediate Release' Of President Keita, Prime Minister Cisse

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the “arrest” of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse by rebelling soldiers and demanded their “immediate and unconditional release”.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said, "The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet."

Dujarric further said that the Secretary-General is following the growing developments in Mali "with deep concern". He said Antonio Guterres reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of differences.

The UN chief also extended his support to the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States in their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis in Mali, including through the offices of his Special Representative.

Guterres has urged all stakeholders, especially the defence and security forces, to act with maximum restraint while upholding human rights and individual freedoms of all Malians, he added.

Mali President and PM ‘arrested’

In an apparent coup attempt, Mali soldiers have arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and held them hostage at a military camp near the capital Bamako.

The mutiny is said to have begun on Tuesday, August 18 with the arrest of several ministers and high-ranking officers. It is believed that the revolt is related to the financial grievances of the servicemen. Four disgruntled military officials are reportedly responsible for the mutiny and the Mali government has issued a statement, calling for a dialogue with the rebels.

As per reports, mass demonstrations have erupted on the streets of Mali’s capital amid a lack of a security presence, with gunfire occasionally heard, and rebel soldiers have been firing shots in the direction of the president's residence.

Earlier in the day, crowds took to the streets in Bamako and surrounded the capital city's independence monument. A building owned by the Minister of Justice was set on fire and looted. The attempted mutiny by the Mali troops reportedly took place in Kati, at the same camp that a successful military rebellion was launched back in 2012. President Keita has been facing growing public discontent since May after Mali’s top constitutional court upheld the results from disputed parliamentary elections.

