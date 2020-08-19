Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Resigns To Avoid 'blood Shed' After Military Mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced early on Wednesday that he is resigning from his post to ‘avoid bloodshed’ hours after he was detained by mutinying soldiers amid the rising political crisis in the frail West African Nation.

In a brief statement broadcasted on Mali’s national television, Keita said that the military intervention has left him with ‘no choice’ but to resign because he does not wish ‘blood to be shed.’ The President said he has decided to give up his duties from this day onwards. It is not clear whether the military is not officially in charge of the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ibrahim Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were ‘arrested’ by the military troops in a dramatic escalation to the growing unrest in the country.

READ | Mali Mutiny: UN Chief Demands 'Immediate Release' Of President Keita, Prime Minister Cisse

Mali mutiny

The mutiny began after the troops arrested several ministers and high-ranking officers and held them hostage at a military camp near the capital Bamako at a key base in Kati, a town close to Bamako.

It is believed that the revolt is related to the financial grievances of the servicemen. Four disgruntled military officials are reportedly responsible for the mutiny and the Mali government has issued a statement, calling for a dialogue with the rebels.

As per reports, mass demonstrations have erupted on the streets of Mali’s capital amid a lack of a security presence, with gunfire occasionally heard, and rebel soldiers have been firing shots in the direction of the president's residence.

READ | Mali Mutiny: Soldiers 'arrest' President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, PM Boubou Cisse

Rising tensions

Earlier in the day, crowds took to the streets in Bamako and surrounded the capital city's independence monument. A building owned by the Minister of Justice was set on fire and looted. The attempted mutiny by the Malian troops reportedly took place in Kati, at the same camp that a successful military rebellion was launched back in 2012.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had been facing growing public discontent since May after Mali’s top constitutional court upheld the results from disputed parliamentary elections.

READ | Mali Protesters Call For President To Resign

READ | South African President Lifts Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions As Cases Drop