Morocco Opens New Field Hospital As Coronavirus Cases Surge

As Morocco recently recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the government reportedly said that a new field hospital will receive around 700 virus-infected patients from June 21. According to an international media outlet, the North African Kingdom recorded a single-day rise on Friday. With over 500 confirmed cases detected in fruit packaging plants in eastern Kenitra province, the government decided to tighten the restrictions in the region.

With the rapid spread of the deadly virus, the Moroccan authorities reportedly closed facilities, tested workers and even launched an investigation to ‘establish responsibility’ for the outbreak. While speaking to a local Moroccan media outlet, the Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said that the new field hospital will receive nearly 700 registered cases from Sunday. He also informed that a dozen of ambulances were stationed in Moulay Bousselham and were even ready to be dispatched to pick up the confirmed cases.

READ: Kenya Wins Africa Seat At United Nations Security Council, Defeats Djibouti

According to reports, Moulay Bousselham is a quarantined town. Several other towns in the kingdom were also placed under isolation in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, screenings were also reportedly carried out among residents and citizens were also told to go out only in cases of ‘extreme necessity’.

READ: Congo President's Chief Of Staff Guilty In Corruption Trial

Borders to remain shut ‘until further notice’

According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Morocco currently has over 9,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 213 lives. Even though the kingdom has a comparatively low number of cases, it, however, has been recording over 100 new cases in recent days. It was also noted that the spread of the deadly infection began after the authorities eased lockdown restrictions on June 9.

With the rapid spread, the authorities reportedly announced that the public health state of emergency still remains in place and has also been extended until July 10. The government has also made wearing face masks in public spaces mandatory. Furthermore, gatherings are prohibited and mosques, cinemas and theatres are closed. The kingdom also announced that the border will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

(Image: AP)

READ: South African Choir Adapts To COVID-19 By Making New Music

READ: Central African Republic: Bangui Neighbourhood Joins Battle Against Virus