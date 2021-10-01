Nigeria Says 85 Boko Haram Militants Killed Last Month In Anti-terror Operation

In an anti-terror operation conducted by Nigeria Defence Forces, at least 85 Boko Haram militants were killed last month, said Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko. Speaking at a press conference in Nigeria's capital city Abuja, Brigadier General Onyeuko was appraising the media about successful operations carried out by the armed forces. He also disclosed the number of militants that surrendered in September.

A total of 2,783 Boko Haram militants and their families surrendered to troops from 2 September 2 to 30 September, following intense artillery fire and air bombardment in Borno, Onyeukwu said during the presser. Additionally, another 43 terrorists, collaborators and suspected logistics suppliers along with large contraband of arms, ammunition that allegedly belonged to the Boko Haram were also nabbed by the Nigerian Army in the same period.

According to PM News Nigeria, the subsequent operations in Borno led to the recovery of over 100 assorted weapons. The consignment included SMG, HK21 guns, AK47 and locally manufactured rifles and magazines. The troops retrieved at least 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammo, another band of local pistols and hand grenades and ROG-7 bombs.

The troops also located over 12,000 kgs of fertilisers that are used for making IEDs. Besides, they seized 178 rustled livestock among several other offensive items. "This feat was achieved at Daban Masara, north of Lake Chad in Kukawa, Borno state, from where the criminal elements launch attacks on Nigerian troops and innocent civilians in the area," Brigadier Gen. Onyeukwu updated the press.

He further informed that over a dozen of ISWAP/BHT militants and their collaborators were killed in a series of airstrikes executed by Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai on 26 September, PM News Nigeria reported. In a similar ambush in July, Nigerian troops eliminated at least 42 terrorists.

Boko Haram: A terrorist organisation based in Nigeria

According to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), officially known as Jamat Albas-Subnag Iid Da'wah wa'l Jihad, Boko Haram is a radical terrorist organisation based in Nigeria. Since 2009, Boko Haram has been committing widespread human rights abuses in large parts of north-eastern Nigeria.

In December 2013, the group extended its attacks to other States bordering Nigeria, namely, Cameroon, then the Niger (in February 2015), and Chad (in June 2015). The expansion led to bilateral and multilateral counter-insurgency measures by the affected states. "In January and March 2015, the conclusion of a cooperation agreement between Cameroon and Chad and between Nigeria and Chad led to robust joint military operations against Boko Haram, removing it from much of the territory it had controlled. Despite the efforts, Boko Haram continues to commit gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law resulting in ongoing casualties and further destruction of property.

(Image: AP)