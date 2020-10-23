Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Criticised For Mild Response To Protests Crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is facing harsh criticism and under the spotlight for his lukewarm response to allegations against the national security forces over the use of live-fire rounds to disperse a crowd of protesters in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20. As per The Guardian reports, Amnesty International has claimed that at least 12 people were killed when Nigerian security forces opened fire in the Lekki and Alausa areas of the city.

Read: Tumult At Nigeria Prison After Days Of Anti-police Protests

Nigerian president keeps mum

As per reports, representatives of the Nigerian government have denied any fatality, with the army also claiming that their forces were not on the scene. Buhari’s spokesperson is reported to have said on Tuesday, October 20 that the leader urges the public to be calm and understanding.

The Nigerian President’s spokesperson also added that the government, following the disbanding of the special anti-robbery squad (Sars), was committed to police reform. As per reports, despite stating that he was in favour of police reforms, the Nigerian President did not speak out against the violence in Lekki or other similar accounts of police brutality across the country.

Read: UN Secretary-General On Pope, Nigeria Protests

According to reports, following the unprecedented mass protests against police brutality, 30 Nigerian lawmakers urged President Buhari to address the nation and respond to the multiple demands made by the protesters.

Meanwhile, instances of police brutality in Nigeria have also been condemned internationally with foreign leaders like US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab and the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voicing their disapproval.

On October 11, Nigeria disbanded the federal central police force following mass protests against police brutality. According to BBC reports, the Nigerian government said that a special presidential order had instructed immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The Nigerian government had added that the SARS squad had been criticised for carrying out unlawful arrests, torture and murder, they also added that efforts are underway to find an effective replacement for the squad.

(Image Credits - AP)

Read: Nigeria Protesters Break Curfew Amid Gunfire, Chaos In Lagos

Read: Nigeria Disbands Federal Special Force Unit Amid Mass Protests Against Police Brutality