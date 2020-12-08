Pope Donates $121,000 To Victims Of Terrorist Attacks In Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

Pope Francis donated $121,000 to support the victims of terrorist attacks in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado on Monday, December 6. The funds were entitled in response to the Bishop of Pemba, Luis Fernando Lisboa’s appeal for assistance to the insurgency victims who were displaced from their homes due to the recent attacks by the Islamist militants.

In an interview with the state television last week, the cleric informed that Cabo Delgado witnessed deadly attacks on the police station which spread to the distant villages, prompting the civilians to evacuate to safety. At least 4 cities were rendered empty as nearly 500,000 were displaced, and close to 2,000 killed in the series of attacks organised by the armed militants. Bishop Lisboa initiated the "Together for Cabo Delgado" campaign to support those impacted financially.

According to the UN, violence in the gas-rich province of Mozambique reached an alarming high due to the numerous attacks, kidnapping, and reported beheadings by armed groups. The region witnessed continuous displacements as armed militant groups carried out dreadful human rights violations that prompted civilians to flee from their homes. Since 2017, at least 355,000 people have fled the mineral-rich province, while many have taken ambush in the conflict areas for safety, as per the UN’s humanitarian watch.

Displaced women from Metuge,Cabo Delgado, take action during #16Days to end Gender-Based Violence!



No more silent! but more courage to inspire other women to raise awareness, protect and empower victims. pic.twitter.com/erAaeoVFoF — UNHCR Mozambique (@UNHCRMozambique) December 3, 2020

“You might have heard about the violence affecting Cabo Delgado province where civilians, women and children bear the brunt of mass human rights violations (...)

The @sacbc01 decided on a solidarity visit to the Bishop of Pemba from December 2 to December 4.”

Photo credits: DHPI pic.twitter.com/BQa4peqtXT — Migrants & Refugees (@M_RSection) December 4, 2020

Bishop Lisboa calls for 'solidarity'

The region witnessed alleged killings, maiming, looting, destruction of houses and public and religious facilities, abductions and abuses and violence against women as well as the possible forced recruitment of children.

"The situation is desperate both for those trapped in conflict-affected areas, with barely any means of surviving and for those displaced across the province and beyond", UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described.

A delegation led by the Episcopal Conference of Southern Africa visited Cabo Delgado last week, according to BBC’s sources, after Bishop Lisboa called for solidarity and assistance for the victims in the conflict-ridden region. Meanwhile, Pope’s donation would be used to construct the healthcare facilities and camps to provide the displaced refuge, particularly in the districts of Montepuez and Chiure.

(Image Credit: AP)