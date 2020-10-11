EU Agrees To Assist Mozambique In Battling Insurgency By Extremists

To curb the growing extremist insurgency in the Southern African nation Mozambique, the European Union has extended a hand of help to “strengthen the capacity” of Mozambique’s government. As per the reports by AP, the insurgency has displaced 310,000 people, creating an ‘urgent humanitarian crisis’. However, the EU gave a ‘positive response’ to the nation’s request for assistance.

Ambassador Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar, on October 9 said wrote in a tweet, “Great meeting with MFA Minister Macamo to deliver @JosepBorrellF letter in response to the GoMFlag of Mozambique request for assistance in addressing extremist violence in #CaboDelgado. #EUFlag of European Union positive response reiterates our commitment to humanitarian assistance, development and security”. He also shared various images from the meeting.

Great meeting with MFA Minister Macamo to deliver @JosepBorrellF letter in response to the GoM🇲🇿 request for assistance in addressing extremist violence in #CaboDelgado. #EU🇪🇺 positive response reiterates our commitment to humanitarian assistance, development and security.🇪🇺🤝🇲🇿 pic.twitter.com/kcCsYy4OG4 — Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar (@SBeneditoEU) October 9, 2020

Unrest in Mozambique

The rebels have been attacking Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province with the aim of seizing the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia. According to the reports by AP, the conflict has killed more than 1,500 people since it began in 2017. Antonella D’Aprile, the World Food Program’s representative for Mozambique said, “We are deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado where conflict and violence have left people without access to food and livelihoods”. She added, “The growing insecurity and poor infrastructure have meant that reaching out to people in need has become harder and now with COVID-19 the crisis becomes even more complex”.

Companies aim at spending an amount of $60 billion on liquefied natural gas projects in Cabo Delgado province. During the month of September, Lola Castro, WFP’s director for southern Africa told The Associated Press, “The situation is extremely volatile and dangerous, but we managed to locate large numbers of the displaced and distribute food to about 200,000 people last month. We hope to reach close to 300,000 people this month. Families have lost everything and need food urgently”.

