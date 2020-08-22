Senegal Seeks To Move 2,700tn Of Ammonium Nitrate From Dakar To Avoid Beirut-like Disaster

Following the devastating blast in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Senegal authorities have requested the removal of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate from Darkar Port.

As per BBC reports, the amount of ammonium nitrate (the chemical that was responsible for the blast that occurred in the Lebanese capital) is almost as much as that present at the Beirut port at the time of the blast.

Senegal careful not to repeat Lebanon's mistake

Senegalese officials have stated that the concerned ammonium nitrate pile is a large part of a 3,050 consignment that was meant to go to Mali. The owner of the ammonium nitrate shipment remains unknown and the purpose of the chemicals in Mali is also not known at this point.

About 350 tonnes of the inflammable chemical has already been removed with authorities trying to move the rest as soon as possible.

As per reports, the ammonium nitrate will be moved to a warehouse in Diamniadio which is 30 km from Dakar, but Senegal's environment ministry is yet to approve the request as the site has not met all the requirements.

Ammonium Nitrate led to the explosion in Beruit which killed more than 200 people; the blast has been called the largest non-nuclear explosion in history. The blast also wounded 4,000 people and left at least 300,000 homeless. To make matters worse COVID-19 cases in Lebanon have spiked after the blast, forcing the Lebanese administration to impose a lockdown.

Shipping the chemical consignment to Mali currently poses great risk given the recent political turmoil in the African nation following the arrest of President Keita and Prime Minister Cisse in a military coup. A military Junta has now taken control of the country and forced the president to resign on national television. The latest updates suggest the Malian President could be deported to Senegal by the new military junta. The military coup in Mali has been condemned by several world leaders but celebrated by those who opposed President Keita.

