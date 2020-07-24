South Africa To Shut Schools Until August 24 As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

While South Africa became the fifth worst-affected country with COVID-19 caseload as it crossed the 400,000 mark on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered all schools to shut down until August 24. As per reports, the decision comes as the country witnessed a sudden surge in the death toll and rapid spread of the disease nationwide, challenging the already overburdened healthcare system.

"With the number of infections rising in several parts of the country there have been calls for schools to be closed again," Ramaphosa said in a televised address, adding that the cabinet had decided that “all public schools should take a break for the next four weeks".

Read: Testing Finds 10 Coronavirus Cases At Wyoming Prison

However, the guideline exempted the Class XII students who have been barred from attending school until August 3, according to reports. The South African President expressed concern over the situation and noted that the disruption in studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a devastating effect on the entire generation.

Briefing the media during a visit to the Nasrec field hospital, south of Johannesburg. #NASRECVisithttps://t.co/MuUn4rIygy — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 20, 2020

Read: Mayor Says NYC Can Perform 50,000 Coronavirus Tests Daily

Adhere to "health regulations'

Last week, while speaking at a daily COVID-19 briefing, South African health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to the people to follow health regulations that can help curb the spread of COVID-19. He also mentioned that while the country witnessed a sudden surge of deaths, an additional 191,059 people were reported to have recovered from the infection which brought the country’s recovery rate at 54.4 percent. Mkhize urged South Africans to take all possible measures to curb the rate of infection.

"We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging," Mkhize said at a live-streamed conference during his visit at a local COVID-19 hospital.

Last month, South Africa opened schools in a phased reopening plan despite the rising COVID-19 cases that concerned the parents and the school staff. As per reports, the teachers had objected to the decision citing the shortage of masks, gloves, and other equipment as well as the safety of the children at schools.

Read: US: Flashpoints Emerge As Lawmakers Negotiate New Coronavirus Aid

Read: WHO Expert Says Don't Expect First Coronavirus Vaccinations Until Early 2021

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credit: AP)