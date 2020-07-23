WHO Expert Says Don't Expect First Coronavirus Vaccinations Until Early 2021

A World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said on July 22 that the first COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be expected until early 2021 while acknowledging “good progress” in vaccine development. At a Live Q&A session streamed on social media, Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said that the UN agency is working to ensure equitable vaccine distribution but, in the meantime, suppressing the virus spread is important.

“We’re making good progress...Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated,” Ryan told the public event.

Ryan noted that several vaccines are in Phase III trials and have been successful in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response. He said that the health agency has been working to help scale-up production capacity of potential vaccines and expand its access. The WHO official emphasised that coronavirus vaccines are not only for the wealthy or the poor but for everybody.

Countries have started securing vaccine doses from pharmaceutical companies who have been licensed to produce potential vaccines. The United States signed a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to secure 100 million doses of BNT162, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by both the companies.

UK secures early access to vaccines

Britain also secured early access to 90 million vaccine doses by signing separate deals with an alliance of Pfizer and Biotech, and French group Valneva. The UK government announced on July 20 that it has signed a binding agreement with BioNTech/Pfizer to secure 30 million doses of vaccine.

The two major vaccine deals come after its recent agreement with AstraZeneca to produce 100 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed in partnership with Oxford University. The much-awaited vaccine candidate is currently going through large-scale Phase III human trials in Brazil, the epicentre of coronavirus in Latin America.

“This new partnership with some of the world’s foremost pharmaceutical and vaccine companies will ensure the UK has the best chance possible of securing a vaccine that protects those most at risk,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

(Image: Twitter / @WHO)