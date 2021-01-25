South Africa’s Jazz Trombonist Jonas Gwangwa Dies At 83; President Ramaphosa Pays Tribute

South Africa’s Oscar-nominated anti-apartheid jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa has died at the age of 83. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the musician as he said, “Jonas Gwangwa ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilized the international community against the apartheid system.'' Gwangwa was raised in Johannesburg’s Soweto township and he rose to prominence in 959 as a member of the Jazz Epistles.

Catching up at the 2nd #43inSA Golf Celebration. "Power of Music" pic.twitter.com/1G2tEvxfxA — Jonas Gwangwa (@JonasGwangwa) April 22, 2018

Took some precious time to reflect on friendship and lasting devotion with two people that shared many other incredible moments with us. Thank you Caiphus & Letta for the everlasting love and memories. "Cherish your companions" #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/9wyV27baQI — Jonas Gwangwa (@JonasGwangwa) April 14, 2018

A tribute

The President further said, "A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest; the trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force". He added, "As we mourn the loss of many precious lives around us, we pray also that the soul of Jonas Gwangwa will rest in peace".

Back in the year 1960, when the aparthied regime imposed a state of emergency, it restricted jazz performances as they were viewed as promoting racial equality. Gwangwa left the country than submitting to apartheid censorship. There were other musicians also that followed the drill, including Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim and Miriam Makeba.

Gwangwa had a series of achievements. He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in the year 2010. This is South Africa’s highest honor for outstanding contribution in arts and culture. Also, he was nominated for an Oscar for music he composed for the 1987 movie “Cry Freedom”.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@JonasGwangwa)