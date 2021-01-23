South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

South Africa Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, January 23 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The SA W vs PK W live stream will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the SA W vs PK W live stream details, where to catch SA W vs PK W live scores, SA W vs PK W squads, SA W vs PK W pitch report and the Durban weather forecast.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI preview

The first ODI between the two sides was a thrilling contest where it were South Africa who kept their nerve, in the end, to secure a stunning three-run win over Pakistan. Having been put to bat first, the hosts posted 200/9 in their fifty overs with most of their batswomen contributing to the score. In response, Pakistan batswomen were always behind in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 3 runs. Pakistan will look to win this contest and level the series but in order to do that, their batswomen will need to step up their game. On the other hand, South Africa will look to clinch the series by securing a win and they certainly are favourites going into the game.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, (Captain), Trisha Chetty (Wicket-keeper), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (Captain), Sidra Nawaz (Wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI: SA W vs PK W live stream details

The South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official channel streaming the game. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. The SA W vs PK W live scores and match centre can be followed on the teams' social media handles and websites.

SA W vs PK W pitch report and Durban weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather will be sunny during the game and the temperature will hover between 30-34 degrees. The humid and overcast conditions should help bowlers with swing and pace. The Durban pitch generally lends itself to high scores and gets better as the game progresses. However, in the first ODI, the surface was on the slower side which made run-scoring difficult. The pitch is expected to behave a little better in the second ODI and according to our SA W vs PK W pitch report, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.

SOURCE: PCB MEDIA TWITTER

