Sudan Coup: Sudanese PM Abdulla Hamdok & Wife Return Home; Still Under 'heavy Security'

Sudan’s overthrown Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdalla were allowed to return home on Tuesday, 26 October, just a day after the military seized power in a coup on Monday. His release comes after massive condemnation by the global community and calls for the military to release all the government officials detained after General Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on 25 October. As per The Associated Press, the statement by Sudan’s deposed PM stated that other government officials were still in detention at unknown locations.

The report quoted a Sudanese military official as saying that Hamdok and his wife were under “heavy security” at home in the upscale Kafouri neighbourhood of the country’s capital, Khartoum. The military official spoke on the condition of anonymity because, as per AP, he was not authorised to brief the media.

The official did not mention if the Sudan PM and his wife were free to leave or make calls. Hamdok’s office informed that the PM had returned home earlier on Tuesday. Earlier, Burhan had said that the Sudan PM was detained for his own safety and would be released. He, however, had warned that other detained government officials of the dissolved government could face trial as demonstrators continued to flood the streets against the putsch. On Tuesday, when Burhan appeared for the second time since seizing the power of the country, he told a televised news conference, “The whole country was deadlocked due to political rivalries...The experience during the past two years has proven that the participation of political forces in the transitional period is flawed and stirs up strife.”

“Of the slew of senior government officials detained in Monday’s coup, some tried to incite a rebellion within the armed forces. They would face trial. Others who are found 'innocent' would be freed,” Burhan asserted.

Burhan says the coup was essential

In the same televise appearance, Burhan said that the military was forced to intervene in resolving the crisis. He said in the conference, “There were people who were talking about discriminating against others, and that was driving this country to reach a civil war that would lead to the fragmentation of this country, tearing apart its unity, its fabric and society. These dangers were in front of us.” It is pertinent to note that the coup came just less than a month before Burhan was slated to hand the leadership of the Sovereign Council that runs the nation to a civilian.

The upcoming move would have significantly reduced the military’s hold on power in Sudan. Initially, Hamdok was held at Burhan’s home, the general had said, adding that the Sudanese PM was in good health. The takeover also comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy, the process which now appears to be threatened.

