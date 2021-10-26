Sudan General Says PM Detained In Coup For His 'own Safety', Likely To Be Released Soon

A day after Sudan's military seized power, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s ruling general said Hamdok was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military, said some members of the government he dissolved in a coup could face trial while some would be freed soon. Notably, the leader of the takeover, General Burhan, ousted the civilian-led transitional authority and detained many of its members on Monday. Soon after the takeover, pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again and blocked roads in the capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires.

On Tuesday, Burhan, for the second time appeared since seizing power, said that military action was taken to resolve a growing political crisis. "The whole country was deadlocked due to political rivalries,” he told a televised news conference. "The experience during the past two years has proven that the participation of political forces in the transitional period is flawed and stirs up strife." "Of the slew of senior government officials detained in Monday’s coup, some tried to incite a rebellion within the armed forces. They would face trial. Others who are found 'innocent' would be freed," he added.

Hamdok would be released tomorrow: Military Coup

Regarding Hamdok, the General said the Prime Minister is not held in any military camp and informed Prime Minister was being held at Burhan’s own home. Further, he informed that the PM is enjoying good health at his home and added Hamdok would be released tomorrow. Earlier reports stated that Hamdok and others in his transitional government were being held at a military camp outside Khartoum. Meanwhile, the arrest of the Prime Minister hit the headlines globally, UN chief Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned Sudan's unfolding coup and further urged the Sudanese military to immediately release all arrested politicians.

US warns of possible sanctions

Condemning the coup, Guterres wrote on Twitter, "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan." Moreover, the Biden administration announced the suspension of $700 million of financial assistance given to the Northeast African country for the past two decades. While announcing the suspension, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the full amount of the aid package had been put on 'pause' due to the military action against the democratically elected government. Also, the spokesperson warned the military authority to restore the sanctions lifted after Sudan’s removal from the terrorism sponsor list.

