Sudan Coup: UN Chief Condemns Military Takeover, Says 'will Continue To Stand With People'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, October 25, strongly condemned Sudan's unfolding coup, urging the Sudanese military to "immediately" release arrested politicians, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

In a major political development on Monday, October 25, Sudanese armed forces dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and called a state of emergency in the country.

Condemning the coup, Guterres wrote on Twitter, "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan."

I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 25, 2021

The UN chief, in a detailed statement released later on October 25, through his spokesperson, said that Sudanese stakeholders must return to the discussion table and participate in good faith in order to restore the constitutional order and the transitional process in Sudan.

"The United Nations reiterates its unwavering commitment and support to the realisation of Sudan’s political transition. Any attempts to undermine this transition process puts at risk Sudan’s security, stability and development. Will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they strive to fulfil their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future," he added.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that these activities imperil the Juba Peace Agreement and the significant progress made towards democracy and human rights. She urged military leaders to follow the constitutional order and international law, withdraw from the streets, and use diplomacy and negotiation to address any issues with civilian leaders serving on the Transitional Council.

African Union suspends Sudan's membership

Following the military coup, the African Union (AU) on Monday suspended the membership of the Republic of Sudan as it resonated sentiments for the establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority, the bloc announced in an official release. Reaffirming its solidarity with the Sudanese population, and the importance of the constitutional framework within the country rife with political turmoil, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) stated that it decided “should the Transition Military Council fail to hand-over power to a civilian-led Transitional Authority, the Council would impose punitive measures on individuals and entities obstructing the establishment of the civilian-led Transitional Authority,” the bloc said in a statement after Sudan’s suspension.

(Image: AP)