Sudan Military Coup: One Killed, Two Injured In Violent Clashes Between Army, Civilians

At least one protester was killed and two others injured in Sudan on Thursday, October 28, after sporadic clashes broke out between the Sudan military forces and the pro-democracy civilians in the capital Khartoum, Sudan’s Central Committee of Sudan Doctors announced in a Twitter update. The man, identified as Yasin Omar, was killed in the Bahri area of the city after a deadly attack was launched by the Sudanese security forces in the Sudanese tri-city capital of Khartoum against the demonstrators.

Two other protesters were critically wounded. One, who had been struck on the head by the security forces, was in a serious condition, Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said. Sudanese have been leading mass protests against the military's forceful seizure of power by launching roadblocks with bricks and barricades that they label a symbol of safety and defiance against the military coup within the north African nation.

Sudan Army fires live rounds of ammunition; scores injured

Several Sudanese were reported injured after the Sudan Army fired live rounds of ammunition after the angry protesters, demanding the technocratic rule, attempted to remove barricades set up to defy the military’s seizure of power earlier this week, an independent Egyptian online newspaper, Mada Masr reported on October 28. Since the military coup in Sudan, as many as 12 civilians have been killed while close to 100 have been injured in the violent confrontations between the Sudan Army and the civilians opposing the military regime, the US embassy in Sudan said in a statement. The Head of Sudan's ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a nationwide emergency amid the civilian unrest. On Monday, this week, he had dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government amid the backlash from the countries of the world.

At least eight Sudanese were reported killed and scores injured during the clashes on Wednesday night after the Sudanese Army tried to enter through the safety street barricades in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri to detain the protesters. Security forces also opened fire on a crowd of mob demonstrating in central Khartoum. In footage that emerged on social media, many civilians could be seen searching for a cover with severe head injures. In a statement on Thursday General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said, “Hamdok is the first choice to head the government despite his reservations,” as he also accused an unnamed “third party” for causing obstructions in letting him form a new cabinet.

Image: AP