Tanzania Miner Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Unearthing Rarest Gemstones

In a quintessential tale of rage to riches, a small scale miner in Tanzania has become a millionaire overnight after he found two rarest of the rare gemstones.

According to the international media reports, Saniniu Laizer earned £2.4m ($3.4m) from the Tanzanian mining ministry for two precious Tanzanite stones that weighed 15kg (2.3 lb). Tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones on earth only found in northern Tanzania which is used to make ornaments.

READ: PM Modi & Tanzanian Prez Hold Talks; Emphasis On Improving Trade, Edu & Bilateral Ties

President congratulates the miner

As per the reports, Laizer found the stones last week that weighed 9.2kg and 5.8kg and sold them at a trading event that was held in northern Manyara on June 24.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli reportedly dialed Laizer to congratulate him on the discovery. Magufuli added that the finding would encourage small-scale miners and establish Tanzania as a rich country.

READ: God Has ‘removed’ Coronavirus, Tanzania’s President Claims

According to the reports, Laizer said that he will not change his lifestyle amid the newfound riches and plans to look after his 4 wives, 30 children and 2,000 cows. He further added that he has plans to invest the money towards developing his community.

In 2017, President Magufuli had directed the military to build a 24km (14-mile) perimeter wall around the Merelani mining site in Manyara which is believed to be world's only source of Tanzanite.

READ: Tanzania Opposition Leader Attacked Months Ahead Of Election

READ: Tanzanian Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Hospitalised After Being Attacked

Image Credits: Pixabay