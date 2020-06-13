PM Modi & Tanzanian Prez Hold Talks; Emphasis On Improving Trade, Edu & Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, spoke to Tanzania's President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, and reiterated the bilateral ties with the East African nation and discussed possibilities of accelerating the relations further. PM Modi also thanked the Tanzanian government for the assistance provided for the evacuation of the stranded Indians post the outbreak of COVID-19.

Modi connects to foreign leaders

During their telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed the overall bilateral relationship. They expressed satisfaction at the growing development partnership, educational linkages, and trade and investment flows between India and Tanzania, and discussed possibilities of further accelerating these trends.

PM Modi recalled his visit to the nation in 2016, when the two sides signed an agreement under which India would provide a Line of Credit of $ 92 million for rehabilitation and improvement of Zanzibar’s water supply system. Other agreements signed included an MoU on water resource management and development, an MoU for establishment of vocational training centre at Zanzibar, an MoU on visa waiver for diplomatic/official passport holders and an agreement between the National Small Industries Corporation of India and the Small Industries Development Organisation, Tanzania.

PM Modi also wished President Magufuli and the people of Tanzania for the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections later this year.

PM Modi also spoke to Lao's Prime Minister Dr Thongloun Sisoulith on Friday, and the two leaders spoke about the health and economic challenges posed by coronavirus. PM Modi appreciated the measures taken by the Lao to contain the spread of the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Dr Magufuli for the assistance provided by the Tanzanian authorities for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Tanzania in the wake of COVID-19," a PMO release said.

PM Modi speaks to Laos counterpart

PM Modi on Friday also held telephonic calls with his counterpart from Lao People’s Democratic Republic ThonglounSisoulith to discuss the Covid-19 situation. The two leaders spoke about the need for a global united front to stop the spread of coronavirus and also about the historic and cultural links between the two countries. PM Thongloun Sisoulith thanked PM Modi for India's support for Lao PDR's development programmes, in capacity-building and for scholarships.

