Uganda Bans Social Media Ahead Of Turbulent Presidential Election, Violent Clashes Spike

Uganda’s communications regulator has ordered internet service providers to put a halt to social media and messaging services. According to Al Jazeera reports, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Irene Sewankambo, in a letter, ordered various companies to "immediately suspend any access and use" of social media and messaging platforms in the African nation. The move comes just two days before the presidential elections.

Social media banned in Uganda

The banned social media sites include Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Signal, and Viber. Earlier on Monday, a list of over 100 private networks was given to internet service providers so that they could block them. There are also reports of opposition figures in Uganda criticising widespread violence by security forces. President Yoweri Museveni's main challenge Bobi Wine said that soldiers who raided his house have arrested a security guard and have beaten two guards very badly.

According to AP reports, veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye said, "The terror, frankly, is unprecedented." He added, "Violence, terror seem to be scaled up with every coming election. This election has witnessed untold violence. It gets worse and worse by the day."

Current situation in Uganda

Meanwhile, Ugandan official and presidential spokesman Don Wanyama accused Facebook of interfering in the country's election. This happened after several accounts that were linked to President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign were removed for alleged inauthentic behaviour. According to AP reports, Wanyama said, "Facebook is interfering in the electoral process of Uganda. If people wanted to have evidence of outside interference, now they have it."

Wanyama accused Facebook of blocking the accounts of Museveni’s mobilisers, specifically those who use the local Luganda language. Blocked accounts mostly include those who campaigned against Bobi Wine. The popular musician turned politician was also arrested with his campaign team while travelling in an island region outside the capital recently. He has been arrested many times previously and has also been accused of disrupting public order. Wine supporters, bloggers and several journalists were also arrested during the operation. An official from Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP) said the military had tried to "usurp the powers of the people."

(Image Credits: AP)