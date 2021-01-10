Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Quit Social Media Over 'hate': Reports

After bidding a farewell to their royal life, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have now turned their backs on their social media accounts. The couple plans to use social media only in a personal capacity and in relation to their charitable Archewell Foundation. According to The Times, the couple has ‘no plans’ of using social media platforms beyond their charitable aims. Also, it is ‘very unlikely’ that they return as individuals.

No more social media

This step was taken by the couple to protect themselves from the hateful language used on social media. Harry has described the platform as being “unwell” and the Duchess has termed herself as the “most trolled person in the world” after her engagement with the Duke. The couple had 10 million Instagram followers, which is more than that of the Royal Family’s official Instagram account. Royal Family’s account has 8.6 million followers. They're "very unlikely" to have an online presence, mostly due to the "hate" they've received, said a source close to the ex-royals told The Times of London.

Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Their Second Christmas Away From The Royal Family

First ever podcast

Recently, the Harry and Meghan released their first podcast for the holiday season in which they thanked the frontline workers and medics who battled the coronavirus pandemic in the forefront. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the 33-minute show titled ‘holiday special’ on Spotify as a part of a $US40million ($52.5m) project with the streaming service. In the podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflect on the year of the mounting challenges and give encouraging messages of hopes for the new year ahead as they play tunes of Elton John. In an excerpt released by the admirable couple, Meghan uplifts the spirit of the people, saying, "From us, I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love, wins." Harry adds, "Love always wins." Further, the Duke of Sussex called 2020 "a year we could have never imagined."

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Asked To 'drop Titles & Stop Cashing In' Using Royal Status

According to CNN, Duke and Duchess of Sussex had scores of celebrities and artists ‘on mute’ on the show that later appeared to share stories about their struggles and hardships that they had overcome in the face of a very challenging year. Among the several notable artists was the author of the couple’s favourite book Notes on a Nervous Planet who came onboard the show and spoke to the listeners about the year 2020. Other guests included producer and actor Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon, musician Elton John, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Feature In A Christmas Card With Son Archie

Also Read: Meghan Markle Spotted With 'Suits' Cast In 2012 Richard Marx Christmas Video; Watch

(Image Credits: AP)