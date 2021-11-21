Uganda Plans To Vaccinate Its Whole Adult Population Against COVID By Early 2022

The East African country Uganda plans to vaccinate the entire adult population against COVID-19 before the country's economy reopens fully early next year. As per the reports of Xinhua, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced that his administration has broadened the target population for COVID-19 vaccination from the original priority categories such as health workers to all adults.

Museveni also said that the move came after the country had stocked up on additional vaccines and that the government will examine COVID-19 vaccination for children. Ministry of Health stated that the country has now received over 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Xinhua. The country has vaccinated around 6 million people by Saturday. As of now, the country has seen 127,177 COVID cases, 97,297 viral recoveries, and 3,248 deaths since the pandemic began.

Canada provided Uganda with roughly 2 million doses

The vaccination drive in Uganda comes after Canada provided them with roughly 2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to Global News. The statement from the United Nations Children's Fund, (UNICEF) said that Uganda's ministry of health got 1,904,140 doses from Canada. Uganda's Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, stated that this first donation of Canadian-funded vaccines to Uganda is a landmark moment and a concrete demonstration of global solidarity in action. She further stated that they want to thank the Canadian government in particular for their prompt and important support of COVAX in making this happen.

On the other hand, due to the uncertainty of the COVID cases, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced on October 28 that schools that have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic will resume next year in January, according to Al Jazeera. He further stated that along with the schools the rest of the economy will open in January.

COVID-19 travel restrictions on inbound tourists have been being relaxed in Uganda

On the other hand, COVID-19 travel restrictions on inbound tourists have been being relaxed in Uganda. Ministry of Health stated that visitors coming to Uganda no longer have to wait for their COVID-19 test results at the airport, according to CGTN. In fact, they will have their samples collected, then leave for their destination, said Henry Mwebesa, director-general of Health Services. He also stated that they will be notified of the results by email or phone.

(Image: UNICEF.org)