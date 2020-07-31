Ugandan Court Slams Poacher With 11 Years Of Jail Time For Killing Rare Gorilla Rafiki

In a rare feat, a poacher has been sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment on charges of killing a rare silverback gorilla in Uganda. According to international media reports, the gorilla named Rafiki (which means friend in the local language) was part of the famous Nkuringo gorilla group that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

As per the reports, the animal was found missing on June 1 and its body was found the next day inside the park. Rafiki was highly popular among tourists and his mysterious death is reported to have caused an uproar in Uganda.

Felix arrested in possession with illegal meat

As per reports, the postmortem investigation revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp object in the abdomen which led to internal organ injuries. The authorities said that the poacher, Byamukama Felix, was arrested after a few days and was found in possession of illegal meat and several hunting devices.

The report added that Felix was found guilty on various charges which include killing the gorilla, entering protected area, and being in possession of illegal meat.

Rafiki receives justice

The poacher is reported to have claimed that he killed Rafiki in self-defense as he went with a group to hunt in the park and suddenly came across the group of gorillas. He claimed that the silverback attacked him and he speared it in defence.

As per the reports, three other men were also arrested with Felix and are awaiting trial as they have pleaded not guilty. Sam Mwandha, Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is reported to have welcomed the court's decision and said that Rafiki has received justice.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has stated that when Rafiki died, the Nkuringo group had 17 gorillas. As per the reports, the silverback was the dominant male in the group which included three blackbacks, eight adult females, two juveniles, and three infants.

