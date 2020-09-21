Uganda's Makerere University Suffers Overnight Fire, Iconic 'Ivory Tower' Damaged

In Uganda, a devastating fire destroyed Makerere University's iconic building on Sunday, September 20. Also known as the 'Ivory Tower' for its distinctive white walls, the university building is a prominent landmark in the capital Kampala. While the authorities have already launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, the building walls have been left blackened.

Efforts to save the left wing of the Building are being defeated by the highly powerful and forceful flames. The left wing is custody the Human Resource/staff records of the university. Spanning the years this university has lived. pic.twitter.com/S9kAddCq12 — Makerere University (@MakerereU) September 20, 2020

'Unbelievable' destruction: Vice-Chacellor

In a tweet, Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of the Makerere University, said it was a very bleak morning for the campus and said the iconic university building caught fire overnight while described the destruction caused as ‘unbelievable.’

It is a very dark morning for Makerere University. Our iconic Main Administration Building caught fire and the destruction is unbelievable. But we are determined to restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible. — Barnabas Nawangwe (@ProfNawangwe) September 20, 2020

More efforts by the Fire Brigade to put out remaining smoke on the left wing roof. The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports @JanetMuseveni is expected to visit the scene in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/twtY8F6iw5 — Makerere University (@MakerereU) September 20, 2020

According to Historian Derek Peterson, the fire, which is suspected to have started on the roof, spread to the room which housed the finance and records department. The university administrative building not only housed student records but also stored the entire history of Makerere University.

The main building @MakerereU is on fire. It is a huge tragedy.



What's at stake? Besides the office of @ProfNawangwe, the building holds student records, & the basement is full of archive files spanning the whole history of the institution. I'd been intending to help organise 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I045YoDbaa — Derek R Peterson (@Unseen_Archive) September 20, 2020

Uganda’s largest and oldest institution of higher learning, the Makerere University was set up in 1922. The university was first established as a technical school and got university certification in 1970.

