Uganda's Makerere University Suffers Overnight Fire, Iconic 'Ivory Tower' Damaged

Also known as the 'Ivory Tower' for its distinctive white walls, the Makerere University building is a prominent landmark in the capital Kampala.

Uganda's Makerere University catches fire overnight

In Uganda, a devastating fire destroyed Makerere University's iconic building on Sunday, September 20. Also known as the 'Ivory Tower' for its distinctive white walls, the university building is a prominent landmark in the capital Kampala. While the authorities have already launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, the building walls have been left blackened.

'Unbelievable' destruction: Vice-Chacellor 

In a tweet, Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of the Makerere University, said it was a very bleak morning for the campus and said the iconic university building caught fire overnight while described the destruction caused as ‘unbelievable.’

According to Historian Derek Peterson, the fire, which is suspected to have started on the roof, spread to the room which housed the finance and records department. The university administrative building not only housed student records but also stored the entire history of Makerere University.

Uganda’s largest and oldest institution of higher learning, the Makerere University was set up in 1922. The university was first established as a technical school and got university certification in 1970.

