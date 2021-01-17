UN Peacekeeping Troops Retake Control Of City In Central African Republic From Rebels

United Nations (UN) troops, on January 17, said that they have retaken control of a city in Central African Republic two weeks after it was captured by armed groups waging an offensive against President Faustin Archange Touadera's regime. In an online statement, Vladimir Monteiro, a spokesman for Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) declared that the rebel abandoned their positions in Bangassou and abandoned the city following an ultimatum. Bangassou, which is at a distance of 750 kilometers from the country capital, was sieged by armed rebels on January 3.

“The city of Bangassou is under the complete control of MINUSCA," Monteiro said.

UN prevented looting

Elaborating further on the army operation, lieutenant Colonel Abdoulaziz Fall, and spokesman for MINUSCA's military component said that the force prevented looting attempts on the night between January 15 and 16. He added that the situation was “ calm and under control” adding that all positions that we taken by armed group have been recaptured. Elaborating further on the army operation, lieutenant Colonel Abdoulaziz Fall, and spokesman for MINUSCA's military component said that the force prevented looting attempts on the night between January 15 and 16. He said that the situation was “calm and under control” adding that all positions that we taken by armed group have been recaptured.

Read: Rebels Kill 1 UN Peacekeeper In Central African Republic

Read: Soldiers Repel Rebels At Central African Republic Capital

However, the United Nations has clarified that it was the organisation's responsibility to protect the national elections in one of world’s poorest nations. Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative and head of the Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) stressed that securing the elections is the role of MINUSCA under the framework of ‘Resolution 2552’ adding that the UN mission was still committed to the responsibility. "I reaffirm the mission's determination to keep this commitment," he stressed. Backed by former president Francois Bozize, the rebels launched successive attacks after country’s judicial system rejected Bozize’s candidacy to challenge President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"The MINUSCA peacekeepers immediately intervened to protect civilians, secure the local authorities and continue the robust patrols," said UN News, adding that "the force is also securing the camp for internally displaced persons."

Read: UN Condemns Attack In Election Related Violence In Central African Republic

Read: When Will Smith Confronted Dr Fauci About The Prevalence Of COVID Among African Americans

Image: UN_CAR/Twitter